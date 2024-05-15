Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 342.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,715. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

