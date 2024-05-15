Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,944 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $48,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,944 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 6,198,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,232,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.35.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

