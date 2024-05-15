Truist Financial Cuts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $24.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,701 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

