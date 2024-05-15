Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

TFC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 984,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

