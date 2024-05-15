TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $88,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $350.02 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is -46.15%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

