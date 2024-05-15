U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

