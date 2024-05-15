U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.