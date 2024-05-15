Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,742 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,979,474 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $491,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 9,186,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,459,295. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

