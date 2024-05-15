Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377,287. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

