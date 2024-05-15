UBS Group Cuts Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target to $32.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,684. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

