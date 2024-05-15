UBS Group Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $70.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,440. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 578,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 42.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

