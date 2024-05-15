UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in UDR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 340,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,280. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

