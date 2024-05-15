Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.82. 104,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.55.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

