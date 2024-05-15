Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Ultralife Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ULBI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULBI
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultralife
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.