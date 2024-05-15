Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ULBI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

