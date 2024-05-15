UniBot Price Hits $13.12 on Exchanges (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for approximately $13.12 or 0.00020215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 12.89081135 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,226,290.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

