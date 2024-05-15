Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,040. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

