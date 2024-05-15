Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.68. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $183.61.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

