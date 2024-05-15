Upwork’s (UPWK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Upwork has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $889,478. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upwork by 33.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth $198,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

