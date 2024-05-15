Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.75 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $492.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ur-Energy by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 192,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after acquiring an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

