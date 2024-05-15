US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 3,642,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,858. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

