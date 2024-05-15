US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $155.77. 227,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,375. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.