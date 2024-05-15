US Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $650.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

