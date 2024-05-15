US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 558,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

