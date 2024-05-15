US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,764 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after acquiring an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 721,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after purchasing an additional 639,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,539,000.

ANGL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

