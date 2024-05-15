USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,052. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,010 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

