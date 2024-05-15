UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 40.02%.
UTG Stock Performance
Shares of UTGN opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. UTG has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.
About UTG
