UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 40.02%.

UTG Stock Performance

Shares of UTGN opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. UTG has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

