Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,169,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 940,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.4 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.51.
About Valmet Oyj
