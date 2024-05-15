Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.25

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 22693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.