Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.43. 4,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.56. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

