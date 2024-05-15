Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.84

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $233.84 and last traded at $233.84, with a volume of 586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
