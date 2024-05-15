Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.84

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $233.84 and last traded at $233.84, with a volume of 586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.63.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

