Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

