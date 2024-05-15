Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

