Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.94. 414,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,765. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average is $210.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.