Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $484.20

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $484.20 and last traded at $483.16, with a volume of 704524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.00 and a 200 day moving average of $447.74. The company has a market cap of $441.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

