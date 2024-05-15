Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.03

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.03 and last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $885.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

