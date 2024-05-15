Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 372.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.