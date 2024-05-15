Veeva Systems Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $203.75 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

