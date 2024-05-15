VEON (VEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Articles

