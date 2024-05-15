Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $9,586,000.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 300,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,136. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

