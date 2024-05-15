Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

