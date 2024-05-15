Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Verisk Analytics worth $235,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 117.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.90 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

