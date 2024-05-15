Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,175,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341,400 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 41,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,462,131. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

