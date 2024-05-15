Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,855.85 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $12,855.85 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.70 or 0.00689770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00125227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00041084 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00209444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00096256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,379,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

