Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.28. The stock had a trading volume of 292,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

