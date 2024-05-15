Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Announces Earnings Results

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 87.32%.
Vicinity Motor Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Vicinity Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 8,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
