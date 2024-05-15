Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Announces Earnings Results

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 87.32%.

Vicinity Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vicinity Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 8,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.