Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sabrina Ann Bourgeois Heltz Purchases 2,000 Shares

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Ann Bourgeois Heltz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$14,200.00.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

VMD opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.95.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

