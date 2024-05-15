Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sabrina Ann Bourgeois Heltz Purchases 2,000 Shares

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Ann Bourgeois Heltz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$14,200.00.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
VMD opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.95.
About Viemed Healthcare
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Meme Stocks Have a Pulse Again, AMC’s Rally Follows GameStop’s
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.