Vikki L. Conway Sells 15,219 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 373.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,515,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 480,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 98,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

