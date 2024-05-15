Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 693.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 151,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 119.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

