VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

