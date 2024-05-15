VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

VirTra Trading Down 33.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 1,029,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

