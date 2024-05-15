Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.